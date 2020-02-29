AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AudioCodes from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of AudioCodes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $662.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 4,736.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 43,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.