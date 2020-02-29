ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATNI. ValuEngine cut ATN International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.50.

Get ATN International alerts:

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $862.29 million, a P/E ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.35. ATN International has a 1-year low of $50.48 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ATN International by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ATN International by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.