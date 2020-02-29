ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ATN International were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ATN International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ATN International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ATN International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ATN International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ATN International by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

ATN International stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $862.29 million, a P/E ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35. ATN International Inc has a 52 week low of $50.48 and a 52 week high of $65.64.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

