Athena Capital Advisors LLC Invests $266,000 in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Global Payments from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $183.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $128.12 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.