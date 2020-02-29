Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ATRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Astronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Astronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of ATRO opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $625.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. Astronics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 319.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

