Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Shares Down 16.7%

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd (CVE:BAY)’s share price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 798,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 399% from the average session volume of 160,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $9.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

About Aston Bay (CVE:BAY)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 134 contiguous mining claims and 12 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 414,538 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada.

