Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,589,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $120.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $142.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.20.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Assurant news, Director Charles John Koch sold 19,868 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,589,197.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

