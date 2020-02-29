Assetmark Inc. Sells 69,045 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,045 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.45% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $80,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,616,000 after purchasing an additional 442,942 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 385,500 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,454.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,757,000 after purchasing an additional 334,545 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,156,000 after purchasing an additional 170,086 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $155.31 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $118.64 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

