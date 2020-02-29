Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $65,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $200.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.80.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

