Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 93,896 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $152,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,483.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,368,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,881,000 after buying an additional 2,218,521 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $122,810,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 597,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,412,000 after buying an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 353,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 314,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $132.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.19. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.42 and a 52-week high of $132.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

