Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,622 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $61,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,032,000 after buying an additional 36,128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after buying an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,627,000 after purchasing an additional 135,007 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,744,000 after purchasing an additional 28,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $72.94 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $71.39 and a one year high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.