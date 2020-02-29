Assetmark Inc. Purchases 6,440 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 401,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $42,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $92.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average is $102.74. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $89.47 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

