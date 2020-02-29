Assetmark Inc. Purchases 5,739 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $72,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $98.59 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.87 and a 12 month high of $112.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

