Assetmark Inc. Purchases 162,987 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,481,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,987 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 3.95% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $74,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Savior LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ANGL opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $30.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.