Assetmark Inc. Has $93.58 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $93,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in Mastercard by 348.9% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 7,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

MA stock opened at $290.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.22. The company has a market capitalization of $291.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $215.93 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

