Assetmark Inc. Has $111.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2,510.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 0.8% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $111,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 31,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,327,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.01. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

