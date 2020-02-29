Assetmark Inc. Buys 33,816 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 868,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $158,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,382 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,687,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,000,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,107,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,969,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $175.72 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.70 and a 52 week high of $202.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

