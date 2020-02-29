Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,258 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $43,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,292,000 after buying an additional 1,019,174 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,213,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,799,000 after buying an additional 199,540 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,382,000 after buying an additional 52,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $81.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

