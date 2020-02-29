Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,258 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $43,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,292,000 after buying an additional 1,019,174 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,213,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,799,000 after buying an additional 199,540 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,382,000 after buying an additional 52,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PM opened at $81.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74.
In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on PM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
