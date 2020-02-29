Assetmark Inc. Acquires 68,996 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 560,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 68,996 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $49,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

SBUX stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

