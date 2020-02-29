Assetmark Inc. Acquires 243,349 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 264.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 335,334 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,349 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $50,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VMware by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in VMware by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in VMware by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in VMware by 9.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 17.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $120.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.04. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.00 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

