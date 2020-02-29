Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 30th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.69. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

