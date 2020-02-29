ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 628.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABR opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

In other ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 5,000 shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

