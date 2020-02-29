Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

APOG has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $46.70. The company has a market capitalization of $800.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

In related news, SVP Brent C. Jewell acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,242,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,367,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 612,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after acquiring an additional 205,153 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 560,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 444,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after buying an additional 123,823 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.