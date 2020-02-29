Annex Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $114.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $105.96 and a 1 year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

