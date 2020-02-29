Annex Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

NYSE KMB opened at $131.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.94 and its 200 day moving average is $138.10. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $114.62 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 59.80%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

