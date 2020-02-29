Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 24,151 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 39,219 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NKE stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02. The company has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. HSBC lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nike in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.