Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,179 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,357,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Associated Banc by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Associated Banc by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 440,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 104,232 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 59,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Associated Banc by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 38,294 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In related news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $87,650.00. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

ASB stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Associated Banc Corp has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

