Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9,431.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,239 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,883.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $937.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,986.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,834.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

