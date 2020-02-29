Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1,501.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,768 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 298,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.31.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $23,313,665.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,026,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,820,453,919.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,332,350 shares of company stock valued at $174,432,582. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $126.13 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.69 and a 200-day moving average of $122.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

