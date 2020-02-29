Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 50.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $13.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Welbilt had a return on equity of 45.66% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $381.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

