Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $737,000 Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after buying an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,094,000 after buying an additional 1,320,370 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3,545.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,304,000 after buying an additional 1,251,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,300,000. 55.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO opened at $40.37 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of -56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

