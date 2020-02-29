Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $603,000 Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 396.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after acquiring an additional 305,661 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,992,000 after acquiring an additional 183,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after acquiring an additional 298,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

NYSE:PG opened at $113.23 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $97.75 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $279.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.08 and its 200-day moving average is $122.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

