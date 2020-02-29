Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,910 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 67,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 57,901 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

NYSE:MCD opened at $194.17 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $178.27 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.60 and its 200-day moving average is $206.44.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

