Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 33,540 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

