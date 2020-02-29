Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,499,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 59,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ES opened at $86.46 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $68.38 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average of $84.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ES. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

