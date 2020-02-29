Analysts Set Expectations for Freshpet Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freshpet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,107.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,728.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 138,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 29,937 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

