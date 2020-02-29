Analysts Offer Predictions for Intuit Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Intuit in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $5.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.88.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Intuit from to in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.95.

INTU opened at $265.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 12 month low of $236.03 and a 12 month high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.17 and a 200 day moving average of $271.75.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,426 shares of company stock valued at $48,613,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Intuit by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Intuit by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

