Analysts Offer Predictions for Element Fleet Management Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

EFN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$11.25 to C$12.25 in a report on Wednesday.

TSE:EFN opened at C$12.56 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$7.27 and a 12-month high of C$13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.40.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.