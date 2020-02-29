Analysts Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.44 Million

Analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report sales of $234.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $231.85 million to $236.50 million. Oil States International reported sales of $250.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $995.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

OIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Scotiabank cut Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oil States International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Oil States International stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $477.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Oil States International news, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OIS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Oil States International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Oil States International by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Oil States International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 32,796 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Oil States International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 581,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

