Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $461,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,279.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $156,961.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,118.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,628 shares of company stock worth $1,161,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

AMPH stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $811.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $25.43.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

