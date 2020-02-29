American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.27. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.65. American National Insurance has a 12 month low of $96.50 and a 12 month high of $150.96.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 800.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 100.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of American National Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American National Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.