American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Northfield Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $740.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 22.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.