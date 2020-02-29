American International Group Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,158,096,000 after purchasing an additional 230,170 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,634,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 108,753 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,019,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,782 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,114 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,562 shares of company stock worth $11,132,020 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $184.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.23 and its 200 day moving average is $225.36. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $181.06 and a 12 month high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $248.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $284.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

