American International Group Inc. Sells 90 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,992,000 after acquiring an additional 61,506 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 46.1% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,308,000 after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 383,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,964,000 after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 76.7% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 304,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,393,000 after acquiring an additional 132,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 358.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,656,000 after acquiring an additional 218,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,846,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,030.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.37, for a total value of $2,213,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,837 shares of company stock valued at $14,176,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $276.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.70 and a 200-day moving average of $200.15. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.37.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

