American International Group Inc. Sells 640 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kelly Services worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 44.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 24.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 248.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $443,523.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,066.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $178,661.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,458.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,779 shares of company stock worth $658,032. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KELYA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

KELYA stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $668.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.