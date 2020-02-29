American International Group Inc. Sells 487 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $1,174,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAWW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

AAWW stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85. The stock has a market cap of $633.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.22.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $747.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $138,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles F. Bolden, Jr. acquired 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $55,001.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

