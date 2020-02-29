American International Group Inc. Sells 443 Shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Marcus worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Marcus by 4.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Marcus by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Marcus by 7.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Marcus by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Marcus by 1.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCS shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Marcus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,114.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

MCS opened at $26.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $826.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.53. Marcus Corp has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $206.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.71 million. Marcus had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marcus Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

