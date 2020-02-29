American International Group Inc. Sells 382 Shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Innophos were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPHS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Innophos by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Innophos by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Innophos by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Innophos by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Innophos during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

In other news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $402,232.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,761.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Innophos stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $629.88 million, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.48. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

