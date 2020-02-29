American International Group Inc. Sells 3,324 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pitney Bowes worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 10.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 78,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 23.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 39,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 13.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 437,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 53,102 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pitney Bowes news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $3.42 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $585.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 110.36%. The business had revenue of $831.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

PBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

