American International Group Inc. Sells 330 Shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Seacor worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Seacor during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seacor during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Seacor during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Seacor during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Seacor during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

CKH stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $752.68 million, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.83. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $51.42.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

